Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 1.0 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $61.88 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $286.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

