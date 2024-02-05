Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Martin Tuchman Acquires 2,047 Shares

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman acquired 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $65,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ BPRN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.46. The stock had a trading volume of 18,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,560. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $204.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp

About Princeton Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Princeton Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Princeton Bancorp by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Princeton Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Princeton Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.

