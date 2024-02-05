Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Martin Tuchman Acquires 2,047 Shares

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman acquired 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $65,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Princeton Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ BPRN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.46. The stock had a trading volume of 18,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,560. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $204.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73.
Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp
About Princeton Bancorp
Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Princeton Bancorp
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Princeton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.