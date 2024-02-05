Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,562 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Progress Software worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 353.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter worth $71,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Progress Software by 114.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Progress Software by 29.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $256,671.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $256,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $165,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $2,287,909.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,624,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,069 shares of company stock worth $4,311,951 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Price Performance

Progress Software stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.79. 141,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.98. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

