ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.91

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.91 and last traded at $94.18, with a volume of 398776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.44.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,689,000 after acquiring an additional 796,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 345,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,370,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares during the period.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

