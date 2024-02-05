ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Up 2.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.91. 9,519,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 29,799,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXU. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,064.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after buying an additional 568,728 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,458,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth $2,116,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter worth $2,245,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 19.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 168,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.