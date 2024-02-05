Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Shares of PRLB opened at $36.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $40.47.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth $577,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 3,795.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

