Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Shares of PRLB opened at $36.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $40.47.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
