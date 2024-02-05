Prudential Financial (PRU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $103.21 on Monday. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.18.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,347.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

