PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.82.

Get PTC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

PTC Stock Down 0.4 %

Insider Activity

PTC stock opened at $178.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.54. PTC has a 12 month low of $115.44 and a 12 month high of $185.07. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642,078.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,520 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,092. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dohj LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in PTC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PTC by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in PTC by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 25,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.