PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $200.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.82.

PTC Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of PTC stock opened at $178.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.73 and a 200-day moving average of $153.54. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PTC has a 52 week low of $115.44 and a 52 week high of $185.07.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,112,502.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,314.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,520 shares of company stock worth $5,914,092. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,137,000 after purchasing an additional 859,227 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth $72,236,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $48,590,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $43,148,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

