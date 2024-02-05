PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $120.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

PHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Shares of PHM opened at $105.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.67.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after buying an additional 1,060,466 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

