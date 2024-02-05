Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Raymond James

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $103.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $114.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,589,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,364,000 after buying an additional 113,870 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 646.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,866,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

