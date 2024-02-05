Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Trading 2.7% Higher

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.42 and last traded at $106.35. Approximately 192,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,497,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.59.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -48.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

