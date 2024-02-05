QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QCOM opened at $141.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

