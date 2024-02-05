QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $165.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $141.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,855,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

