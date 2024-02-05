Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Quanterix Price Performance

QTRX opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $873.87 million, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $31.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.79 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 33.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. Equities analysts expect that Quanterix will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix

About Quanterix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Quanterix during the first quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Quanterix by 35.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 974.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

