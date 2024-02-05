Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Quanterix Price Performance
QTRX opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $873.87 million, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.32.
Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $31.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.79 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 33.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. Equities analysts expect that Quanterix will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.
About Quanterix
Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.
