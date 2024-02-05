Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.29. 41,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 40,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.97 million for the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.2487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%.

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $94,943.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 713,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,800,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $94,943.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 713,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,800,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $35,798.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,083,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,626,787 shares of company stock worth $27,908,729 in the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 595.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

