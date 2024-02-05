Raymond James Boosts Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target to $54.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLGN. Citigroup cut shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Get Silgan alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silgan

Silgan Trading Down 2.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Silgan has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.