Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at ATB Capital

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REAL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.36.

Shares of REAL opened at C$6.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$482.93 million, a PE ratio of -60.09, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.10.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

