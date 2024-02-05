Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AppFolio (APPF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) in the last few weeks:
- 1/30/2024 – AppFolio had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $240.00 to $254.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2024 – AppFolio had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $241.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/26/2024 – AppFolio had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $228.00 to $237.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2024 – AppFolio is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/21/2023 – AppFolio was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/12/2023 – AppFolio was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
AppFolio Stock Performance
Shares of APPF stock traded down $3.34 on Monday, hitting $224.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.48 and its 200-day moving average is $185.14. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.58 and a fifty-two week high of $232.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7,483.49 and a beta of 0.81.
Insider Activity at AppFolio
In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.
