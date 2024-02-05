ReddCoin (RDD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15.99

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 460.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 1,873.4% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $51.09 million and approximately $15.99 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00159800 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014088 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002345 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.