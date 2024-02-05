Rede Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rede Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,807 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE DIS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,085,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,432,807. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day moving average of $87.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

