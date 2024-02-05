Rede Wealth LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rede Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Truefg LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $74.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,859,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,300,136. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average of $71.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $75.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

