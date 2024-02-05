Rede Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rede Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.41. 2,981,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,189,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.74. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $174.39.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.17%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.05.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

