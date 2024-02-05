Rede Wealth LLC Sells 579 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rede Wealth LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.5% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 742.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $685,677,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,658 shares of company stock worth $42,921,732. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.06. 1,903,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,281,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $371.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $159.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

