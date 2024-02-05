Redwood Financial Network Corp Acquires New Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VRP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 76,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,173. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.