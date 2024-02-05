Redwood Financial Network Corp Buys 2,414 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CION Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the first quarter worth $4,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the first quarter worth $170,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CION traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.96. 88,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,508. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. CION Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.31.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.37%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

