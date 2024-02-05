Redwood Financial Network Corp Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CION Investment during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in CION Investment during the third quarter worth about $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CION Investment during the third quarter worth about $480,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in CION Investment by 1,063.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CION Investment by 164.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 47,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CION traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,508. CION Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a market cap of $595.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.31.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. CION Investment’s payout ratio is currently 137.37%.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

