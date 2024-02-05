Redwood Financial Network Corp Has $279,000 Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Redwood Financial Network Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $7.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $296.18. 14,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,275. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.26 and its 200-day moving average is $283.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $309.70.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

