Redwood Financial Network Corp Has $317,000 Stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter worth $116,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 81.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 50,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLQM stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $48.71. 60,103 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $265.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $28.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

