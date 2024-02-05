Redwood Financial Network Corp Has $359,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 951 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after acquiring an additional 274,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after acquiring an additional 182,849 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

NFLX stock traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $559.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.27. The company has a market capitalization of $241.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $579.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,771 shares of company stock valued at $139,531,235 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

