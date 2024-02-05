Redwood Financial Network Corp Has $426,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Redwood Financial Network Corp lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 844 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $6.98 on Monday, hitting $503.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

