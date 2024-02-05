Redwood Financial Network Corp Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Redwood Financial Network Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,473,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,544,000 after purchasing an additional 167,107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,093,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,122,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,351,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.51. The company had a trading volume of 59,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,702. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.63 and a 1 year high of $227.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.05.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.