Redwood Financial Network Corp Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Redwood Financial Network Corp owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.10. 95,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,510. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

