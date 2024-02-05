Redwood Financial Network Corp Has $999,000 Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 138,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

QQQM traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.29. 669,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,711. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.35 and a twelve month high of $177.11. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

