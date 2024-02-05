Redwood Financial Network Corp Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Redwood Financial Network Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 160,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after buying an additional 27,144 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,669,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.44. The stock had a trading volume of 297,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,516. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $95.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

