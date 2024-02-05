Redwood Financial Network Corp Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.69. 352,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,713. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.85. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.