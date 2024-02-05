Redwood Financial Network Corp Purchases 1,424 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,787. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.