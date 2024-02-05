Redwood Financial Network Corp Purchases 940 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPSE traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.72. 10,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,229. The firm has a market cap of $421.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $44.88.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.