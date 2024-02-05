Redwood Financial Network Corp Sells 1,294 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Redwood Financial Network Corp lessened its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.98. The company had a trading volume of 67,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,977. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.55. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $68.69 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

