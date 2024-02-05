Redwood Financial Network Corp Sells 1,434 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Redwood Financial Network Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.73. 52,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,030. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $261.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.03.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

