Redwood Financial Network Corp Sells 4,022 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Redwood Financial Network Corp lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 559.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,888,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,347,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.