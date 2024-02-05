Redwood Financial Network Corp Sells 707 Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Redwood Financial Network Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp owned approximately 0.07% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 562.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 26,283 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 129.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 46,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QGRO traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,101. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average of $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $724.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $59.48 and a 12-month high of $80.71.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

