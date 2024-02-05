Redwood Financial Network Corp Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Redwood Financial Network Corp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.05. The company had a trading volume of 524,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,167. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.98 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average of $62.35.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.