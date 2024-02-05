Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives $921.48 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $925.52.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,076.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,911 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,428. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $945.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $973.99. The company has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $886.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $834.78.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 39.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

