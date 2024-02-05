Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $198.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $191.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RGA traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $167.62. 159,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $175.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.77.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann purchased 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

