Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Reduced by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,710 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for approximately 1.0% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $86,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after purchasing an additional 862,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Republic Services by 1,185.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,581,000 after acquiring an additional 419,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.64. 375,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,608. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.44 and a 1-year high of $174.46.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

