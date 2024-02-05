Republic Services’ (RSG) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RSG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.67.

NYSE RSG opened at $173.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.14 and its 200 day moving average is $154.82. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $121.17 and a 12 month high of $174.46.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

