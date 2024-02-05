Request Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, Request has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $82.18 million and $1.37 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016231 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016178 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,790.83 or 1.00038887 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011114 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00178948 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0819681 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,309,536.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

