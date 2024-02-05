Reviewing UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) & Woodstock (OTCMKTS:WSFL)

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) and Woodstock (OTCMKTS:WSFL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UP Fintech and Woodstock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $266.38 million 2.17 -$2.19 million $0.22 16.82 Woodstock N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Woodstock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UP Fintech.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 1 0 1 0 2.00 Woodstock 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for UP Fintech and Woodstock, as reported by MarketBeat.

UP Fintech presently has a consensus target price of $5.27, suggesting a potential upside of 42.43%. Given UP Fintech’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than Woodstock.

Risk & Volatility

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodstock has a beta of -1.3, meaning that its share price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and Woodstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 13.38% 7.74% 0.96% Woodstock N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UP Fintech beats Woodstock on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services. The company also provides trade execution, margin financing, and securities lending services; asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, and simulated trading services. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Woodstock

Woodstock Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, provides securities brokerage and investment banking services in the United States. It offers full service commission and fee-based money management services to individual and institutional investors. The company sells stocks, mutual funds, bonds, managed accounts, and other investment advisory and financial planning products and services through a network of independent contractor registered representatives to retail clients; and variable annuities and life insurance products through independent contractors and broker network to retail clients and consumers. It also provides investment supervisory services; and planning and consulting services in various financial services areas, such as financial planning, tax planning, benefits consulting, corporate 401(k)s, and other types of financial structures. It was formerly known as Woodstock Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Woodstock Holdings, Inc. in January 2010. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

