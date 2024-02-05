Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Revvity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.91.

Get Revvity alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Revvity

Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE RVTY opened at $105.62 on Friday. Revvity has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $144.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revvity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVTY. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the third quarter worth approximately $25,301,000. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $1,189,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.